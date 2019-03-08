Basking shark spotted metres off coast of north Norfolk

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier.

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

Erin-May Hicks, who has lived in Cromer for 10 years, spotted the shark at 8am on Sunday morning (August 25).

She said: "I've lived around here for over 10 years but I've never seen something like that before.

"I just saw a shadow in the water and started watching it I wasn't sure what it was but just based on its behaviour and size it's likely to be a basking shark or some type of basking fish."

She added: "Hopefully no one catches it at the crabbing championships later."

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

The basking shark is largest in UK seas, reaching up to 11m in length. But there is no need to fear them, as they only eat plankton.

