Basking shark spotted metres off coast of north Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 08:10 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 29 August 2019
Archant
A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier.
A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks
Erin-May Hicks, who has lived in Cromer for 10 years, spotted the shark at 8am on Sunday morning (August 25).
She said: "I've lived around here for over 10 years but I've never seen something like that before.
"I just saw a shadow in the water and started watching it I wasn't sure what it was but just based on its behaviour and size it's likely to be a basking shark or some type of basking fish."
She added: "Hopefully no one catches it at the crabbing championships later."
A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks
The basking shark is largest in UK seas, reaching up to 11m in length. But there is no need to fear them, as they only eat plankton.