Search

Advanced search

Basking shark spotted metres off coast of north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:10 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 29 August 2019

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

Archant

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier.

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May HicksA north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

Erin-May Hicks, who has lived in Cromer for 10 years, spotted the shark at 8am on Sunday morning (August 25).

She said: "I've lived around here for over 10 years but I've never seen something like that before.

"I just saw a shadow in the water and started watching it I wasn't sure what it was but just based on its behaviour and size it's likely to be a basking shark or some type of basking fish."

She added: "Hopefully no one catches it at the crabbing championships later."

A north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May HicksA north Norfolk woman has shared the moment she spotted a basking shark swimming next to Cromer Pier. Picture: Erin-May Hicks

The basking shark is largest in UK seas, reaching up to 11m in length. But there is no need to fear them, as they only eat plankton.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

A47 closed in both directions after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

Bin men found man in ditch after spotting ‘pair of boots’ from lorry cab

A group of bin men stumbled upon an unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch in Wymondham. Pictured, left, Gary Sewell, and Jonathan Osbourne, who discovered the man with colleague Dale Blyth. Photo: SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

A1075 reopens after six hour investigation into serious crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed in both directions after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

Bin men found man in ditch after spotting ‘pair of boots’ from lorry cab

A group of bin men stumbled upon an unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch in Wymondham. Pictured, left, Gary Sewell, and Jonathan Osbourne, who discovered the man with colleague Dale Blyth. Photo: SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

A1075 reopens after six hour investigation into serious crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists