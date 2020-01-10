When to see the wolf moon eclipse

A full wolf moon will appear tonight. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kirstypargeter kirstypargeter

The first full moon of the year will rise tonight, coinciding with a prenumbral lunar eclipse.

If you look to the sky tonight (Friday, January 10) just after sunset then you may catch a curious sight.

A celestial spectacle, known as a prenumbral lunar eclipse, will cast a defined shadow on the first full moon of 2020 for those looking skyward in Alaska, Greenland and parts of Canada but in the UK the moon will simply appear darker.

It won't be as dramatic as last year's total lunar eclipse, which saw the moon illuminated in a red hue and dubbed a 'blood moon', but you may notice that the light of the moon looks eerily dimmer tonight, with the eclipse reaching its peak at 7.10pm.

There will be further prenumbral eclipses in June, July and November - so it's not a particularly rare event.

The reason the first full moon of the year is known as a 'wolf moon' is thought to be because Native Americans named it after the season where food would be scarce and hungry wolves' howls would echo in the cold nights.

The next full moon will be a super snow moon on February 9.

