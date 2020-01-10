Search

Advanced search

When to see the wolf moon eclipse

PUBLISHED: 11:07 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 10 January 2020

A full wolf moon will appear tonight. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kirstypargeter

A full wolf moon will appear tonight. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kirstypargeter

kirstypargeter

The first full moon of the year will rise tonight, coinciding with a prenumbral lunar eclipse.

If you look to the sky tonight (Friday, January 10) just after sunset then you may catch a curious sight.

A celestial spectacle, known as a prenumbral lunar eclipse, will cast a defined shadow on the first full moon of 2020 for those looking skyward in Alaska, Greenland and parts of Canada but in the UK the moon will simply appear darker.

It won't be as dramatic as last year's total lunar eclipse, which saw the moon illuminated in a red hue and dubbed a 'blood moon', but you may notice that the light of the moon looks eerily dimmer tonight, with the eclipse reaching its peak at 7.10pm.

There will be further prenumbral eclipses in June, July and November - so it's not a particularly rare event.

The reason the first full moon of the year is known as a 'wolf moon' is thought to be because Native Americans named it after the season where food would be scarce and hungry wolves' howls would echo in the cold nights.

The next full moon will be a super snow moon on February 9.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Drink-driver banned for three years

Norwich magistrates' court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hundreds of jobs available at recruitment event

A woman looking into the window of a job centre, as a jobs fair is held in Great Yarmouth next week. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Man in his 20s died in car crash on New Year’s Eve, inquest hears

Police on the scene at the B1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van collided on New Year's Eve 2019. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists