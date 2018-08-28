Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

A coastal car park which is threatened by erosion has been closed for the day due to the area it surrounds being deemed dangerous.

Winterton beach car park was shut off to the public on Monday - the same day the Environment Agency issued flood alerts for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.

Winterton has been one of the areas hardest hit by the inclement weather over the last couple of weeks.

Bases of the cliffs have seen worsening erosion but the blocks in front of the Dunes café are still in place and the café building itself is stable.

A post on Winterton-On-Sea’s Facebook page on Monday said: “The car park will be closed today until further notice. Please do not climb on the cliff face or walk behind the boulders/tank traps and do not attempt to walk in front of the café during high tide.

“This area is very dangerous at the moment. It is also impossible to keep the warning signs and roped off cordon in place while the waves are beating against the cliff. Thank for your co-operation.”

It is not known whether the car park will reopen tomorrow.