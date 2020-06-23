Search

Norfolk braced for heatwave with temperatures set to top 30C

PUBLISHED: 09:28 23 June 2020

Friends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather earlier in 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Friends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather earlier in 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Temperatures are expected to soar this week as Norfolk looks set for a brief summer heatwave.

Phil Garner, meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said temperatures could reach 30C in the west of the region on Wednesday afternoon.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue into Thursday with predictions of 30C inland and 24C on the coast.

Temperatures could reach 28C inland on Tuesday.

Peak temperatures this week will make the UK hotter than Ibiza or even the Bahamas - with the Met Office issuing a level-two heat warning, urging those spending time outside to make sure they protect themselves from the sun.

Britain is braced for soaring temperatures with the country expected to have its hottest day of the year for three days in a row this week - with the mercury set to hit 29C today before rising to 34C by Thursday.

The high on Thursday would be just 1.6C below the country’s highest ever June temperature of 35.6C, which was set in London in 1957 and then equalled in Southampton in 1976.

