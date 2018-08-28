Search

Advanced search

Councillors warned of strength of opposition to Woottons developments

PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 11 December 2018

Councillors meet next week to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Councillors meet next week to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

ARCHANT NORFOLK

Councillors are being warned of the strength of local opposition to two major developments, before they meet to decide plans which could see almost 600 new homes.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee is set to decide two applications to develop sites at South Wootton, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, at a special meeting.

One comprises 450 houses on land north of Edward Benefer Way and South Wootton School. The other 125 new properties, on land to

the west of Nursery Lane and Bracken Road.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition against the devlopments. But councillors have been recommended to approve both when they meet on Monday, December 17.

South Wootton Parish Council objects to the Edward Benefer Way development. It says: “This development cannot be considered in isolation but must be viewed alongside the proposed adjacent development by Bowbridge for 130 properties, west of Nursery Lane, as well as the combined 700 properties proposed by Camland and Clayland at Knight’s Hill, represent an increase of 70pc in the size of the

village, which will have a detrimental effect on the village character and infrastructure.”

Of the Nursery Lane proposals, North Wootton parissh council says: “South Wootton will become just another part of King’s Lynn which will have a knock on effect on our village. No infrastructure is proposed, where are the extra schools, shops, doctors’ surgery, pharmacy and play areas.”

It also fears the loss of prime farmland, saying there are plenty of brownfield sites available nearby and building on green fields

should be a last resort.

Castle Rising Parish Council adds: “The developer’s total disregard to destroying the village scene and character are clearly

indicated by planning for a further phase of development to which they have reserved an access the borough council planning officers need to be aware the various proposals are being strongly objected by South Wootton Parish Council, North Wootton Parish Council,

Castle Rising Parish Council and the majority of local residents over 1,000 of whom have signed a petition or objected. Democratically it

would be wrong to ignore this level of opposition.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Highways concerns could scupper 185-home development and sports park

A plan of the proposed development in Cromer. Picture: CORYLUS PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

Hospital opens ‘woodland glade’ room thanks to friends’ group’s fundraising

North Walsham Hospital Friends members by the new 'woodland' mural in the day room. Picture: RICHARD BATSON
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast