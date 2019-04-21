Search

Store helps clean up Thetford park

21 April, 2019 - 09:53
Staff and volunteers taking part in the clean-up in Thetford Picture supplied by Wilko

As spring is in the air and the weather is getting warmer, staff from wilko Thetford and 17 surrounding stores across Norfolk have been taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.

As the headline sponsor for the Great British Spring Clean, the home and garden retailer and residents have been cleaning up the town park.

Wilko staff from across Norfolk made a pledge to help clean up the local park used by the community, as members of the public joined them in making a difference to the town's social spaces. Wilko is encouraging everyone to get out and help clean up, as the Easter weekend is expected to be quite warm, the home and garden retailer is urging as many people as possible to join in for the final week.

Wilko Thetford store manager Lee Clarke said “We're huge supporters of the Great British Spring Clean and we're thrilled that we have staff from across the region getting stuck in and customers that want to make a real difference to Thetford.

“It makes a real difference to the town centre and as a high street business, we love the fact that it helps shoppers fall in love with Thetford every time they visit.”

Wilko says it is committed to help get 500,000 people from across the UK to pull together to clean up the nation's streets, parks and beaches this year.

Wilko chief commercial officer Andrew Moore said; “Supporting hard-working families is really important to us, and part of that is helping make sure that they have communities they can enjoy and thrive in. We know that the environment on their doorstep matters to people, which is why we chose to support Keep Britain Tidy through our carrier bag charge donations.

“The funding doesn't just back this incredible campaign, it also supports projects which transform green spaces and those which give schools a helping hand, educating children and young people about how they can make a difference to the environment, for example how their school can better manage waste by reducing, reusing and recycling.”

