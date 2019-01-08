Video

WATCH: Stunning moment four wild stags run free in north Norfolk

Four stags in North Norfolk. Photo: Lisa Luke Lisa Luke

A local woman captured a beautiful moment that encapsulates Norfolk’s wonderful open spaces and rich wildlife presence.

Lisa Luke captured the breathtaking scene while travelling through north Norfolk earlier this week.

The car’s passengers were clearly in awe of the sights, exclaiming “Oh Wow, this is incredible.”

When Mrs Luke shared the video she added: “They jumped and cleared the two lane road behind us.”

Do you have some remarkable footage you’d like to share with us? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk