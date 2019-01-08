Video
WATCH: Stunning moment four wild stags run free in north Norfolk
08 January, 2019 - 13:13
Lisa Luke
A local woman captured a beautiful moment that encapsulates Norfolk’s wonderful open spaces and rich wildlife presence.
Lisa Luke captured the breathtaking scene while travelling through north Norfolk earlier this week.
The car’s passengers were clearly in awe of the sights, exclaiming “Oh Wow, this is incredible.”
When Mrs Luke shared the video she added: “They jumped and cleared the two lane road behind us.”
