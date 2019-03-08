'A bit of a hoot' - why firefighters had to rescue a barn owl from a Norwich tree

Firefighters who recaptured an escaped owl from a tree have explained the reason for the animal rescue which saw a Norwich road shut for several hours.

Firefighters caused a stir on Unthank Road on Saturday as they rescued this beautiful creature. It might seem a bit of a 'hoot' that we were 'rescuing a bird from a tree' but she had escaped from an event nearby & had no skills to look after herself. #notjustfires #999day ❤ pic.twitter.com/ll0yOyvGIw — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) September 9, 2019

The owner of the escaped barn owl - which got off its leash and flew free following an event at a nearby hospice - praised the fire service for recapturing the bird.

Crews were called to Unthank Road just before 2.30pm on Saturday, September 7, after the barn owl got away from its handler at Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

The road was closed between Colman Road and Christchurch Road while firefighters manoeuvred a ladder into position to retrieve the animal.

And now the fire service have shared an update on the owl rescue, which was successfully completed on Saturday afternoon.

A fire service spokesperson shared an image of the owl on Twitter, and said: "Firefighters caused a stir on Unthank Road on Saturday as they rescued this beautiful creature.

"It might seem a bit of a 'hoot' that we were 'rescuing a bird from a tree' but she had escaped from an event nearby and had no skills to look after herself."

