Rare white deer seen in Norfolk

A rare white deer seen on the edge of a wood near Snettisham in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Like a ghost in the early morning mist, a rare white deer forages on the edge of a Norfolk wood.

Commuters may have glimpsed the creature as they drove along the A149 near Snettisham this morning.

The buck was accompanied by other normal-coloured fallow deer, which could be seen through the trees.

Its white colouration is due to a condition called leucism, which causes a small number of deer to lose their normal hair and skin colour.