Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Rare white deer seen in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:36 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 03 April 2019

A rare white deer seen on the edge of a wood near Snettisham in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

A rare white deer seen on the edge of a wood near Snettisham in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Like a ghost in the early morning mist, a rare white deer forages on the edge of a Norfolk wood.

Commuters may have glimpsed the creature as they drove along the A149 near Snettisham this morning.

The buck was accompanied by other normal-coloured fallow deer, which could be seen through the trees.

Its white colouration is due to a condition called leucism, which causes a small number of deer to lose their normal hair and skin colour.

Most Read

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The 11 most searched Google terms about Norwich over the last five years

Four of the things that people in Norwich searched most for. Photos, from left to right clockwise: SJM Concerts, Submitted, Hawk and Owl Trust and Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists