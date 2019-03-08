Rare white deer seen in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 08:36 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 03 April 2019
Archant
Like a ghost in the early morning mist, a rare white deer forages on the edge of a Norfolk wood.
Commuters may have glimpsed the creature as they drove along the A149 near Snettisham this morning.
The buck was accompanied by other normal-coloured fallow deer, which could be seen through the trees.
Its white colouration is due to a condition called leucism, which causes a small number of deer to lose their normal hair and skin colour.