Warning over invasive hornet that could decimate our bees

People are being urged to watch out for asian hornets Picture: Wikimedia Commons Archant

Beekeepers are warning people to keep a look-out for an aggressive foreign hornet which can devastate swarms.

Asian Hornets, which can eat up to 50 bees a day, have been sighted twice in the UK this summer.

The British Beekeepers Association has declared an asian hornet week to highlight the threat they pose to native pollinators.

Anne Rowberry, who is the BBKA'S Asian hornet coordinator, said: "We are asking everyone to be vigilant in looking out for this alien species, the asian hornet.

"It could decimate our pollinators, including our honey bees, it is important to have everyone actively looking for it. It's not just a beekeeping problem."

The risk of an active Asian hornet nest being found in the UK is negligible during the colder winter months, but higher during the summer and autumn.

Details of any sightings and pictures should be sent to alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk.