Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

PUBLISHED: 15:32 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 13 December 2018

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Geminid meteor shower is at its peak this week. Here’s what to look out for and when.

While August’s Perseid meteor shower was said to be the best of the year, the Geminid shower is also set to be a spectacle.

Like all meteor showers, the Geminid is caused by particles of comet debris entering our atmosphere. As the particles burn up they appear as shooting stars, creating bright streaks in the sky.

While meteors can appear anywhere in the sky this display appears to originate from the constellation of Gemini.

The shower will be visible to the naked eye and best seen in areas with low light pollution. The most dramatic sights will visible at the peak of the shower which will be between the last hours of December 13 through to dawn on December 14.

As astronomical events are always somewhat of a waiting game, the best way to catch the meteor shower is to wrap up warm and sit in a comfy chair outside.

