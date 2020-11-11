Meteor shower set to peak with 15 shooting stars every hour

The Leonid meteor shower is set to peak on November 16 and 17. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

A meteor shower is set to peak with 15 shooting stars expected every hour.

The Leonid meteor shower will reach peak activity next week and although it is an annual event, this year has been said to be more visible than last year.

The moon is going to be only five percent illuminated on the night, creating good viewing conditions.

This event happens every November when the Earth’s orbit crosses paths with Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

The shower peaks overnight on November 16 through to the next day, from 12am to 5.40am on November 17, the Leonid meteors will be more visible.

To see the meteor shower, it is recommended to find somewhere away from light pollution. Also, you should let your eyes adapt to the dark for approximately 30 minutes to see more.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown you will have to watch from your garden if you have one, or from a window if the view allows.

In the past, the Leonid meteors have had occasions where there were 50,000 meteors per hour.

If there is one meteor shower to stay up for, it could be this one.