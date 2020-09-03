Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Discover how you can transform your home and look after the planet with an eco-friendly wood burner.

Explore both traditional and contemporary designs to find the ideal wood burner for your home. Picture: Getty Images Explore both traditional and contemporary designs to find the ideal wood burner for your home. Picture: Getty Images

Paul McKrell from Alcosa in Wymondham - specialists in high-end heating equipment, fireplaces, chimneys, and flue work - explains what rules have changed for wood burner owners and those considering buying one.

Q: Will wood-burning stoves be banned?

Burning kiln-dried hardwood for fuel can help make your wood burner more eco-friendly. Picture: Getty Images Burning kiln-dried hardwood for fuel can help make your wood burner more eco-friendly. Picture: Getty Images

A: The government has made it clear that it’s not banning wood-burning stoves. There will, however, be new legislations about the type of fuel you can use in your wood burner.

From May 2021, the sale of wet wood and coal will be gradually phased out. You will no longer be able to use these fuels for domestic combustion. Coal and wet wood are two of the most polluting fuels - by restricting home use the government hopes to lower air pollution.

They will also introduce smoke and sulphur emission limits for manufactured solid fuels – like coal and wet wood.

From 2021, sale of coal and wet wood for domestic use will be phased out in an attempt to help lower air pollution. Picture: Getty Images From 2021, sale of coal and wet wood for domestic use will be phased out in an attempt to help lower air pollution. Picture: Getty Images

Q: What will the changes mean for those that own an older model wood burner?

A: You may want to consider replacing your old stove with a newer model. When shopping for a new stove, check that it meets 2022 regulations and is SIA (Stove Industry Alliance) approved.

All our products are 2022 ready and we only supply kiln-dried hardwood.

Q: How can people make their wood burner more eco-friendly?

A: The easiest way is to ensure that you are burning only the highest quality fuel. We always recommend burning kiln-dried hardwood or properly seasoned hardwood – that has had two to three years of drying time.

We are currently testing a retrofitted catalytic system, designed to sit inside the flue, that will help reduce emissions while burning. This could be a great option for current wood burner owners that don’t want to completely replace their old non-compliant stoves.

Visit our showroom to view the catalyst in action. We have one fitted to a live stove with a flue gas analyser that’s set up to demonstrate the reduction in particulate emissions.

Q: How will people know which wood burner is best for their home?

A: Consider what size wood burner to buy – this depends on the size of the room where it will be installed. Think about what level of insulation there is – for example how many outside walls you have or the number of windows in the room.

Next, decide if a traditional or contemporary design will better suit your décor and always plan your budget.

We can advise customers what products are available and organise a free no-obligation site survey to see what stove will work best in the available space.

Visit our showroom to explore and test working models and view the products available.

Q: Do you need permission to install a wood burner?

A: In most situations, you won’t, however, it’s worth checking with your local authority to see if there are any special conditions, like smoke control zones or planning restrictions because of where you live.

If you live in a listed building, we’d always advise contacting local authorities before buying your new stove.

Q: Who can fit and install my new stove?

A: We offer consultation, demonstration and design services and can also install your new wood burner.

We specialise in high-end heating equipment and have been supplying and installing quality wood burning stoves, gas, and electric fires for over 20 years.

Contact us to speak to a member of our friendly team. We can answer any questions you may have, offer advice about which fuel to use and help you find the best wood burner or stove for your home.

Go to alcosa.co.uk for more information.

Call 01953 602482 to speak to a member of our friendly team or email info@alcosa.co.uk.

Visit the showroom at 1 Penfold Drive, Wymondham, Norfolk, NR18 0WZ.