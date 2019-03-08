Poll

What do you think of the plans for new offshore wind farms?

Residents expressed doubts over the Vattenfall Norfolk Vanguard project at a hearing in Dereham. Pictured is the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: www.chpv.co.uk CHPV Offshore Energy Media Services, Orbis Energy, Wilde Street, Lowestoft,NR32 1XH 0044 1502 0500272

Proposals to build new offshore wind farms off the Norfolk coast have sparked much debate, but what do you think?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are plans to build three of the world's biggest offshore wind farms off the coast in years to come.

Danish energy firm Orsted wants to build its Hornsea Three wind farm 120km north of the Norfolk coast, while Swedish energy company Vattenfall is planning to build both the Norfolk Vanguard and its sister project Norfolk Boreas off the coast of Happisburgh.

You may also want to watch:

With the projects comes billions of pounds of investment, the creation of hundreds of skilled jobs and, supporters argue, a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.

However, concerns have been raised over the impact of the onshore cables needed for the projects to connect to substations, which would require stretches of countryside to be dug up.

Vattenfall's Norfolk Vanguard project will require a new substation to be built next to an existing one in the village of Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

At a public hearing into the Vanguard project in Dereham on Wednesday, April 24, residents of Necton, Cawston, Oulton and other towns and villages along the cable route expressed major concerns about damage to the countryside, increase in noise and traffic and the impact of the substations.

But what do you think about the offshore wind farms which could be built off the Norfolk coast? Have your say in our poll.