Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Poll

What do you think of the plans for new offshore wind farms?

PUBLISHED: 17:33 25 April 2019

Residents expressed doubts over the Vattenfall Norfolk Vanguard project at a hearing in Dereham. Pictured is the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: www.chpv.co.uk

Residents expressed doubts over the Vattenfall Norfolk Vanguard project at a hearing in Dereham. Pictured is the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: www.chpv.co.uk

CHPV Offshore Energy Media Services, Orbis Energy, Wilde Street, Lowestoft,NR32 1XH 0044 1502 0500272

Proposals to build new offshore wind farms off the Norfolk coast have sparked much debate, but what do you think?

There are plans to build three of the world's biggest offshore wind farms off the coast in years to come.

Danish energy firm Orsted wants to build its Hornsea Three wind farm 120km north of the Norfolk coast, while Swedish energy company Vattenfall is planning to build both the Norfolk Vanguard and its sister project Norfolk Boreas off the coast of Happisburgh.

You may also want to watch:

With the projects comes billions of pounds of investment, the creation of hundreds of skilled jobs and, supporters argue, a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.

However, concerns have been raised over the impact of the onshore cables needed for the projects to connect to substations, which would require stretches of countryside to be dug up.

Vattenfall's Norfolk Vanguard project will require a new substation to be built next to an existing one in the village of Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

At a public hearing into the Vanguard project in Dereham on Wednesday, April 24, residents of Necton, Cawston, Oulton and other towns and villages along the cable route expressed major concerns about damage to the countryside, increase in noise and traffic and the impact of the substations.

But what do you think about the offshore wind farms which could be built off the Norfolk coast? Have your say in our poll.

Most Read

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A ladies clothing shop in Norwich announces it is closing down

Citrus in Norwich's Castle Mall is closing down Picture: Archant.

Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Police probe attack in city pub

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Convicted rapist who ran Norwich children’s care home denies allegations from five more victims

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Builder hit supervisor with spirit level at building site after his work was criticised

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Burger King drive-through could be built on retail park

An application seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with �drive-through� facility proposed to be occupied by Burger King. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘Dodgy adviser sold us mortgage based on lies, now we have to sell up’

Christine and Derek Broughton say they have been left penniless and are in a rented home after taking out a mortgage through an adviser who was later banned for making fraudulent claims. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists