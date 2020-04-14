‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham. Ian Burt Photography

People are being warned not to visit a Norfolk beach to see a stranded whale.

The 15ft creature was spotted between Heacham and Hunstanton yesterday.

It is believed to be a young minke whale, the second of the species to wash up on the west Norfolk coastline in six months.

Strandings often draw large crowds of sightseers to the shoreline.

But coastguards are warning people to stay away from the area.

Hunstanton coastguards posted on social media: “Please do not approach the whale or let your dogs near it especially in the current climate we are dealing with.”

Minke whales can grow to 30ft in length and weigh five tonnes. The creatures are one of the smallest species of whale and live for around 50 years.

The most recent stranding is believed to be a juvenile animal.

An adult minke washed up at the same spot in December before its carcass was carried away by the tide.