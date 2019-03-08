Search

Photographer captures stunning photos of north Norfolk beach at night

PUBLISHED: 12:01 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 31 July 2019

Weybourne beach at night. Photo: Christopher Dean

Weybourne beach at night. Photo: Christopher Dean

Christopher Dean

Weybourne beach has been captured in a way you've never seen it before.

Weybourne beach at night. Photo: Christopher DeanWeybourne beach at night. Photo: Christopher Dean

Christopher Dean, 56, took the pictures earlier this week on a clear night on the north Norfolk coast.

Mr Dean, who said he is a relative newcomer to photography, recently returned from the south of France where he'd hoped to capture a shot of the Milky Way.

After the opportunity didn't arise, however, he made do with somewhere closer to his Norwich home and snapped some stunning images of Weybourne beach on Monday, July 29.

Weybourne beach at night. Photo: Christopher DeanWeybourne beach at night. Photo: Christopher Dean

Mr Dean said: "Once home Sunday, I noticed that the only relatively clear night for a while was going to be on Monday and the waning moon was not going to rise until 2am.

"The weather was forecast at around 5pc cloud cover and the visibility window for the Milky Way galactic core was around 50 minutes around midnight at six degrees above the horizon.

"From the photos, one might assume that you could stroll onto the beach and be greeted with a magnificent Milky Way vista but, in reality, you need to let your eyes adjust to the darkness and then you can make out an otherwise unremarkable wispy 'cloud' across the sky."

