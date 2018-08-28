Search

Advanced search

Laying a trail for the Boxing Day hunt in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:28 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 26 December 2018

The hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

The hounds move off from the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

As riders and foot followers gathered for the West Norfolk Hunt’s Boxing Day meet, the trail was being laid for the hounds.

A large crowd gathered at Raynham Hall for the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris BishopA large crowd gathered at Raynham Hall for the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

Luke Newbon, the hunt’s countryman, was soaking a rag in a special scent for the pack to follow.

Hunts were banned from chasing foxes, hare and deer by the 2004 Hunting Act. Since then artificial trails have been the only legal scent to follow.

Mr Newbon set off on a quad bike, along a meandering route near derelict farm buildings.

“I’ve got a rough idea of where to start and where to finish,” said Mr Newbon. “What’s between it’s up to me.”

Hounds at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris BishopHounds at the West Norfolk Hunt's Boxing Day meet at Raynham Hall Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Newbon said he tried to recreate the unpredictable trail of a live quarry, but with artificial scent.

As riders gathered for the meet, field secretary Lizzie Case said hounds might struggle to stay on the scent in the mild, foggy conditions.

“Generally cold is better,” she said. “Or rain is good.”

As Mr Newbon disappeared into the fog with his trail, supporters were waiting for the hounds at Raynham Hall.

Luke Newbon prepares to lay the false trail for the hounds at the Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris BishopLuke Newbon prepares to lay the false trail for the hounds at the Boxing Day meet Picture: Chris Bishop

“It’s an excellent turn-out of people on foot, it’s fantastic,” said field master Nick Saffell, surveying the tweed and waxed cotton-clad crowds.

“The public like it as well. It’s one of the prettiest locations in Norfolk, the background is absolutely stunning with the lake, the house.”

Lord Townshend, who owns the estate, began inviting the hunt on Boxing Day four years ago. The pack had previously met at Fakenham Racecourse.

“It’s lovely,” he said. “It’s a tradition we’ve started again, we love having people here and it doesn’t matter that it’s such a foggy day.”

Luke Newbon pulls a rag soaked in fox scent along to lay a false trail Picture: Chris BishopLuke Newbon pulls a rag soaked in fox scent along to lay a false trail Picture: Chris Bishop

Followers enjoyed traditional refreshments at the hall before huntsman Charles Saffell gathered his hounds and set off down the tree-lined drive for open country at a brisk trot.

Some way ahead of the chasing pack, Mr Newbon was topping up his rag to keep things moving, as followers lined the lanes and scanned the fields for a glimpse of the hunt.

It came as Labour promised to strengthen the legislation banning hunting with hounds with possible prison sentences for offenders who break the law.

Shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman said an incoming Labour government would review penalties under the Hunting Act 2004 to ensure it is an effective deterrent.

Luke Newbon disappears in to the fog as he lays the false trail for the West Norfolk Hunt Picture: Chris BishopLuke Newbon disappears in to the fog as he lays the false trail for the West Norfolk Hunt Picture: Chris Bishop

It would include a consultation on the introduction of custodial sentences, bringing it in line with the penalties for other wildlife crimes.

Ms Hayman said they would also consider measures to prevent the exploitation of “loopholes” in the legislation, which covers England and Wales.

There was no sign of protest at the West Norfolk meet. An anti hunt group had posted the location of the meet as Fakenham Racecourse on social media.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

10 great walks in the Peak District

The view towards Hathersage

6 walks near Bakewell and Chatsworth House

Fishing at Chatsworth by Mavis Tilbury

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

10 of the prettiest Peak District villages

12 stunning venues to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

Firework display

7 of the best dog friendly walks in Derbyshire

Winter walking with the dog

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists