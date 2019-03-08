Grant helps keep our streets cleaner

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:36 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 21 June 2019

Groups receive their equipment from the council Picture: West Norfolk council

Three more volunteer groups have been kitted out with litter picking equipment and a seaside resort has been given a chewing gum removal machine.

In March, the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced funding of £9.75m for local community groups. West Norfolk council received £26,636 to be used to expand its community clear up equipment.

Now the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group and Grimston and Pott Row parish council collected their own litter picking kits, including hoops, scoops, high-vis vests and bags.

John Hayes, secretary of the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group and his volunteers frequently go out litter picking and carrying out conservation work.

"These kits will be a great help," he said. "They've got everything we should possibly need, from grabbers for picking litter up to pooper scoopers should we find any dog dirt.

"Please throw your rubbish in the bins, try to reduce your plastic waste, and keep the place tidy".

Michael De Whalley, borough councillor, parish councillor for Grimston and chair of the conservation group, said: "These kits will help us to help the community, we all enjoy what we do on a Monday morning. Around 25 - 30 volunteers come and help each week between 10am and 1pm."

Colin Manning, borough councillor for Gayton and Grimston ward, said: "I really do admire the fact that we've got volunteers here who are prepared to give up 3 hours every Monday to keep the area tidy.

"I'm pleased to be presenting these packs, which will be very useful, but think it's a great pity that it's necessary and wish people could take the rubbish home or dispose of it in a bin."

Volunteers in Hunstanton are now keeping the streets clean with a new chewing gum removal machine bought by the borough council.

Councillor Ian Devereux, portfolio holder for the environment, said: "Although I would always encourage people to use the many bins available around the borough, these devices are an environmentally friendly way of removing sticky chewing gum and other substances that end up on the ground and they keep our streets clean.

"We are also expanding our community clear up equipment with litter picking kits and flagged wheelie bins for events."

Topic Tags:

