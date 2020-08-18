Food waste collections could return to west Norfolk next year

Food waste collections in part of Norfolk could return next year.

West Norfolk council had to put the service on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.

But its leader Brian Long hopes it can be reinstated in April.

“It was regrettable that we had to suspend our food waste collections as we appreciate that those people who use the service love it, as do we,” he said.

“It reduces the amount of waste going to landfill and is turned into genuinely green electricity and a nutrient rich liquid fertiliser so is much better for the environment.

“The guidance on Covid-19 made it impossible for us to continue with the collection, as we had to ensure that our contractor’s staff’s health and wellbeing was being looked after.”

Fewer people on board refuse vehicles meant there was not time for the food collection to take place without impacting on the black and green bin collections.

But Mr Long said arrangements were being reviewed before a new contractor takes over the service in April.

He added: “Rest assured that we are exploring all possible options with the new contractor and are committed to reinstating the food waste collection in April, when the new contract starts.”

Residents are being urged to hang on to the small and large food caddies, keeping them safe for the return of the food waste collection service next year.

Until then food waste should be bagged and put in the black bin.

Mr Long added: “I want to thank everyone who has been so understanding during the Covid-19 response and recovery stage. It really is much appreciated.

“We committed significant additional resource to collect all household bins during the period and, apart from a week, everyone who has one, has had their brown bin emptied too.

“Under the circumstances this is pretty impressive, so thanks also to the staff who have kept the service running - as key workers, they were often the unsung heroes.”