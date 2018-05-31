Communities across Norfolk on flood alert due to heavy rain

Flooding at Welney Washes. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2012

Floods on roads around a village could worsen tomorrow amid heavy downpour across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Communities across the county are on flood alert for tomorrow amid heavy rainfall.

Flooding could affect the Little Ouse River between Rickinghall and Hockwold, the River Thet from Attleborough to Thetford, and the River Bure around Spixworth, while flooding on roads around Welney near Downham Market could worsen.

In areas around the Little Ouse River and River Thet, the Environment Agency has said that the flooding of properties is not forecast at this point, however it said it expects flooding to affect roads and pathways in the area.

It told residents to avoid all low lying roads and footpaths near rivers and water courses. The agency said it expected river levels to remain high.

You may also want to watch:

Flooding and heavy rainfall in Welney has already seen the A1101 Wash Road closed, but now a further flood alert has been issued for the area.

The Environment Agency said there was currently around 12cm of water on Wash Road, with further rain expected within the next 18 hours which it warns could see other low lying roads, footpaths and farmland flooded.

The Environment Agency said: "River levels are high but steady at the Welney Causeway river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected."

For areas around Spixworth the Environment Agency has warned of minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas.

The Environment Agency said it was monitoring all situations and advised the public to plan journeys in order to avoid low lying roads and paths.

Further information can be seen at the Environment Agency website.