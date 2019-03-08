Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fish can move more freely after weir taken down

PUBLISHED: 08:58 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 09 April 2019

The weir blocking fish movements in the River Tiffey near Wymondham Picture: EA

The weir blocking fish movements in the River Tiffey near Wymondham Picture: EA

Archant

Fish can move more freely around a Norfolk river after an old weir was removed.

The ricver after the weir was removed Picture: EAThe ricver after the weir was removed Picture: EA

The Environment Agency and Norfolk Rivers Trust have been working on a joint project to take away the structure in the River Tiffey, near Wymondham Abbey.

Historically many weirs and sluices have been built in rivers to control their deptth and flow. But now many act obstacles to fish migration.

The weir near Wymondham Abbey was once used by the Briton Brush Factory to cool the condenser of the nearby factory’s steam turbine.

Amy Prendergast, catchment co-ordinator at the EA, said the river was now flowing freely through this section, restoring more natural habitat, which will benefit invertebrates (such as mayflies and freshwater shrimp). It has also reduced the flood risk to properties near Damgate Bridge.

She added: “It was fantastic to work with Norfolk Rivers Trust on this project. I’m really proud of what we’ve done. You can already see the results of removing the weir- the river is flowing freely and already is more dynamic. I hope that other people who are thinking of improving fish passage at their structures will visit Wymondham and see how successful it can be.

“Some excellent work has been done alongside our weir removal work, from surveys done by UEA looking at sediment and invertebrates in the river, and riverfly surveys and otter spraint analysis carried out by local volunteers.”

Mrs Prendergast also thanked the local landowner, South Norfolk Council and Wymondham Town Council who allowed access and gave permission to set up a site compound.

Ursula Juta, from the rivers trust, added: “Working in the River Tiffey was a real pleasure, especially with the tranquillity of the park and views of the abbey. We hope to improve the river further for the wildlife and local community as soon as we get further funding.

“As well as allowing fish to migrate, all of these projects offer a multitude of benefits, making a big improvement to water quality, flood risk and river structure.”

During the project, it was discovered that the foundations of Becketswell Bridge pose an obstacle for fish moving upstream. There are plans to install a fish and eel pass here within the next two years.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

North Norfolk District Council has been criticised for using nets to encourage sand martins to nest away from Bacton. Pic: Ian Burt.

Landowner behind plans to build home on graveyard insists no burials will be harmed

A home could be built on a former Baptist graveyard on Croft Lane in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

‘I would be very surprised if they do not win the division’ - Blades’ chief Wilder admits title is in City’s grasp

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder feels Norwich City have struck a decisive blow in the Championship title race Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The junction with the B1355 at Sculthorpe, near to where the four car crash on the A148 happened. Picture: Google

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Much-loved shopkeeper celebrates 75 years behind the counter

Ron Wright, who is celebrating 75 years behind the counter at Blyth and Wright Ironmongers, Sheringham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Landowner behind plans to build home on graveyard insists no burials will be harmed

A home could be built on a former Baptist graveyard on Croft Lane in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists