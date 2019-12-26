Search

Advanced search

Hundreds witness return of Waveney Harriers for Boxing Day meet

PUBLISHED: 15:45 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 26 December 2019

The Waveney Harriers at the Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

The Waveney Harriers at the Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the traditional Boxing Day hunt.

The Waveney Harriers at the Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew AtterwillThe Waveney Harriers at the Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Hundreds came out to welcome the Waveney Harriers for their annual parade through the town centre.

Having set off from Annis Hill, the Harriers galloped past the crowds on Earsham Street, with some spectators watching from widows above.

Hunt leader Chris McDaniel said: "We met in the town centre for a very successful morning.

"We didn't hunt any trails today because the ground was so wet from the bad weather lately, but it was good to see the people of Bungay really enjoying us coming to put on a show."

Anti-hunt protesters at the Waveney Harriers' Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew AtterwillAnti-hunt protesters at the Waveney Harriers' Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

The Bungay hunt were also met by around a dozen peaceful protesters from the Norfolk and Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs.

Protester Rachel Cropley said: "We are here to voice our concerns about the fact that a lot of people think trail hunting is okay, but it still affects wildlife.

"We have no doubt they lay trails but there is collateral damage that comes as a result of this. It is not going to be beneficial for wildlife in the area."

You may also want to watch:

Mr McDaniel said: "They are entitled to their opinion, but we hunt within the law all the time so it is quite sad how they keep protesting against us.

"We work hard to keep our hounds going and the tradition alive as well as we can.

"Our hounds are very precious to us. They are a rare breed.

"There were a lot more supporters there than protesters who came to see us."

The Bungay meet was one of dozens of packs meeting up and down the country today, as campaigners called for tougher laws to keep foxes safe.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004 - which came into force a year later.

However, trail hunting - where hounds are trained to follow an artificial scent -is permitted under the legislation.

Animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports said it will continue to lobby MPs to strengthen the Hunting Act and "remove loopholes" which it claims allow hunts to still get away with killing foxes.

The charity said it had received 184 reports of suspected illegal fox hunting since the season began in late October.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Most Read

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man dies on Scottish mountain

Terry Rooney died in Glencoe on December 23 2019. Picture; Scottish Police

MATCHDAY LIVE: Crunch clash for Canaries at Villa Park

Can the Canaries bounce back from the disappointment of their home defeat to Wolves? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Four arrested and three dogs ceased in hare coursing incident

Four men have been arrested following a hare coursing incident in Winfarthing. Picture: Nick Appleton

Food firms fail to meet hygiene standards

Lowestoft Butchers, on London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Hundreds witness return of Waveney Harriers for Boxing Day meet

The Waveney Harriers at the Boxing Day hunt in Bungay, over a thousand people attended to watch the horses and hounds leave Earsham Street. Picture: Andrew Atterwill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists