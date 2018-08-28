Search

Cliff inspections taking place following severe erosion

PUBLISHED: 09:54 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 11 January 2019

Waveney District Council is carrying out inspections at Pakefield cliffs following erosion due to high tides. Picture: Clive Hopkins

Waveney District Council is carrying out inspections at Pakefield cliffs following erosion due to high tides. Picture: Clive Hopkins

Archant

Inspections will today be carried out at Pakefield cliffs after the coastline was battered by high tides.

The cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded with the first row of caravans on Pakefield Caravan Park now being in danger of going over the edge of the cliff. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded with the first row of caravans on Pakefield Caravan Park now being in danger of going over the edge of the cliff. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Waveney District Council is sending its coastal management team to examine the cliffs, affected earlier this week by dangerously high water levels that prompted flood warnings for isolated, low-lying properties.

Several caravans at Pakefield Caravan Park, situated just a few metres from the sea, had to be moved back from the cliff edge incase of further erosion.

The cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded with the first row of caravans on Pakefield Caravan Park now being in danger of going over the edge of the cliff. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A district council spokesman said: “We are aware of erosion at Pakefield cliffs and our Coastal Management Team has been liaising with landowners and assisting where possible.

“The team will begin post-surge inspections along the coast today, continuing into next week.”

Waveney District Council is carrying out inspections at Pakefield cliffs following erosion due to high tides. Picture: Clive Hopkins

“The management of Pakefield Caravan Park are aware of the erosion near their site and have been monitoring conditions and responding as necessary in order to minimise risks to the public and their assets. With permission from the Council, the park management will be accessing the beach and retrieving any fallen debris where possible.”

The council is also warning members of the public to be vigilant in the area and take care when walking near to the cliffs.

