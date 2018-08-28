Search

Swap out old items for something new in Beccles

PUBLISHED: 15:51 05 December 2018

Caroline Topping will join Waveney District's Green Councillor for Beccles North, Graham Elliott and Suffolk County Councillor for Beccles Division, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw as a member of the Green Party. Photo: Graham Elliott.

The Beccles community are set to have their first Swap Shop this weekend to reduce waste in the area and promote recycling.

The Waveney Green Party has organised the sustainable event on December 8, at Blyburgate Hall. From 1pm to 3pm residents of the surrounding area have been asked to bring their good quality or unwanted possessions to swap out for another item. Cllr Caroline Topping said: “I have just recently been looking about my home and realising that I have a lot of ‘stuff’ that I do not need or use and it occurred to me that somebody else might be able to make better use of it. Bearing this in mind I thought, ‘what about a swap shop’?” This comes as the country has been asked to reduce the amount of waste. Cllr Brambley-Crawshaw said: “I strongly believe that we could transform our society by thinking about reusing items, for example every year we consume 2.16 tonnes of clothing with 50,000 tonnes going to landfill or incineration. Oxfam estimate 2.4 billion items are unloved in our wardrobes.

