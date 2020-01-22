Video

Watch dramatic moment fireball crashes to earth

A fireball was captured on video crashing to earth near Ipswich. Pictures: Matthew and Claire Ling Archant

A couple were left stunned as they watched a fireball crashing to earth in East Anglia.

It was spotted across Norfolk and Suffolk on Sunday, January 19 with sightings in Haddiscoe, Norwich, Blakeney, East Rudham and Wells.

Matthew and Claire Ling were travelling near Ipswich when they spotted it at 5.12pm.

Mr Ling, from Woodbridge, said: "It was totally coincidental. We saw this intense white light to the right of us.

"The trajectory was unlike a plane or a drone. It was coming over Tattingtone, towards the river. It was quite impressive and fascinating to watch. When we got home my wife said it must have been a meteor or a fireball."

It was reported to the UK Meteor Network Twitter site, and Dan Self, chairman of Breckland Astronomical Society, said: "Fireballs can hit the atmosphere at up to 70km a second. This fireball could probably have been seen all over England."