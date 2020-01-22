Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch dramatic moment fireball crashes to earth

PUBLISHED: 10:31 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 22 January 2020

A fireball was captured on video crashing to earth near Ipswich. Pictures: Matthew and Claire Ling

A fireball was captured on video crashing to earth near Ipswich. Pictures: Matthew and Claire Ling

Archant

A couple were left stunned as they watched a fireball crashing to earth in East Anglia.

A fireball was captured on video crashing to earth near Ipswich. Pictures: Matthew and Claire Ling A fireball was captured on video crashing to earth near Ipswich. Pictures: Matthew and Claire Ling

It was spotted across Norfolk and Suffolk on Sunday, January 19 with sightings in Haddiscoe, Norwich, Blakeney, East Rudham and Wells.

Matthew and Claire Ling were travelling near Ipswich when they spotted it at 5.12pm.

Mr Ling, from Woodbridge, said: "It was totally coincidental. We saw this intense white light to the right of us.

"The trajectory was unlike a plane or a drone. It was coming over Tattingtone, towards the river. It was quite impressive and fascinating to watch. When we got home my wife said it must have been a meteor or a fireball."

It was reported to the UK Meteor Network Twitter site, and Dan Self, chairman of Breckland Astronomical Society, said: "Fireballs can hit the atmosphere at up to 70km a second. This fireball could probably have been seen all over England."

Related articles

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Driver in ring road crash failed breath test at scene, say police

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists