WATCH: Beautiful starling murmuration caught on camera by amateur drone pilot

PUBLISHED: 10:36 31 January 2019

A murmuration of starlings was captured on film by an amateur drone pilot. Picture: David Smith

Archant

Stunning footage of a beautiful natural display was caught on camera by an amateur drone pilot.

David Smith, of Thetford, shot the clips on the starling murmuration in the skies above Thetford on Saturday, January 19.

Flying his drone from Thetford Priory, he managed to capture a bird’s-eye view of one of natures most beautiful displays.

He said: “My drone is a Mavic 2 Zoom which is only small so only takes a few minutes to set up.

“I didn’t set out to catch the murmuration, only to get some flying practice in and maybe get some good pictures whilst at it.

“I was about to land when I suddenly saw the murmuration so sent it back up to capture the footage.”

A murmuration takes place when a flock of starlings come together in a large group while they migrate and form shapes in the sky as they move in unison.

Did you catch the murmuration on camera? Send your pictures to conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.

