Search

Advanced search

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

PUBLISHED: 15:17 02 January 2019

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A woman has shared her disturbing account of how a seal was left exhausted and stressed after being harassed by a dog.

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beachGrey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach

Summer Clarke said she witnessed the upsetting scene at Gorleston today, Wednesday, and is urging people to follow advice to keep dogs on leads and to back away.

Mrs Clarke, a singer who holds a degree in marine biology and represents Gorleston beach as a part of Surfers Against Sewage said she was keen to remind the public to keep a safe distance.

She said: “I want people to be aware of the stress they may cause by approaching seals during the winter months.

“I witnessed this morning on Gorleston beach, just before 9am, a very foolish man letting his dog harass a seal and getting too close to it.

“He himself was yelling at the dog to get away from it, though he had no control and made the situation worse.

“The exhausted seal was stressed and forced to retreated to the water.”

She said the dog harassed the seal “for a good 10 minutes.”

Common greys come to the Norfolk coast during the winter months from November to late January to give birth with the main colony being at Horsey and Winterton further north.

She said there were may witnesses adding: “The seal looked very tired and was threatening both the man and dog because they were so close, inches away. “Seals are very sensitive, disturbance interrupts their daily routine and uses up vital energy.

“I encourage dog walkers to take responsibility and put their dogs on leads if they see a seal ahead of them before an incident could happen.

“The public should give seals plenty of space.

“If a seal looks up and around, it is disturbed - the right thing to do is back away.

“They need quiet and space, especially if they are pregnant.”

The last seal count at Horsey revealed there were 706 adults on the beach and 1,038 pups bringing the total this year to 2,034 - 209 up on last season.

Related articles

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Rugby kit donated in memory of Nailsea teacher

Pupils proudly displaying their new rugby kit.

Bus routes changed in Portishead due to ‘badly-parked cars’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Speeding improvements for villages?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Charity handed thousands to help in search for new base

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘How can people possibly complain?’ - Cromer’s New Year’s Day fireworks defended after criticism of ‘disappointing’ display

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths store on St Stephens Street in Norwich. <Picture: James Bass> edp 7/1/03
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists