High spring tides bringing flood risk ‘for several days’

PUBLISHED: 15:25 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 17 November 2020

An alert has been issued warning of possible flooding along the tidal River Yare, including at Reedham Picture: Mike Page

An alert has been issued warning of possible flooding along the tidal River Yare, including at Reedham Picture: Mike Page

An amber alert has been issued warning of possible flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

The Environment Agency warning is in place until 3.30pm today (November 17).

But the agency has warned that this afternoon’s high tides could mean raised water levels for several days due to the “locking effect” of the rivers and Broads restricting normal drainage out to sea.

The warning applies to the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and is one of 39 in place across the UK.

It said: “We expect to see high water levels in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

“We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

