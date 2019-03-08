Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New funding means warden can protect birds at Holme

PUBLISHED: 11:44 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 30 April 2019

A little tern chick on the beach at Holme Picture: Lyn Ibbitson-Elks

A little tern chick on the beach at Holme Picture: Lyn Ibbitson-Elks

Lyn Ibbitson-Elks

New funding means important bird species will be protected by a warden.

West Norfolk council has given the Norfolk Wildlife Trust £9,000 to fund the summer post at its Holme Dunes reserve, near Hunstanton.

Ringed plovers, little terns and oystercatchers all nest at the site.

You may also want to watch:

The warden will monitor areas where public access is restricted to protect breeding birds and monitor visitor numbers.

Head of nature reserves at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Kevin Hart said the summer warden has now started and will patrol the beach from Old Hunstanton to Thornham Channel where cordoned nesting/breeding areas are situated.

“We hope the project will help to promote positive attitudes towards the conservation management and importantly, understanding of its ecological value and the primary purpose of the site as a nature reserve,” he said.

A habitat monitoring and mitigation fund has been created using levies from new housing development in West Norfolk, to help monitor and mitigate the adverse effects of increasing visitor numbers resulting from the development.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists