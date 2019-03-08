Search

First look at Norwich's newest green space

PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 15 October 2019

Groundwork East and staff from JLL helped clear a glade in East Hills Wood, Costessey, which is now open for the public to enjoy. Picture: Groundwork

People in Norwich can now enjoy a brand new green open space thanks to the efforts of community volunteers.

An area of East Hills Wood in Costessey, previously covered in fallen trees, brambles and fly-tipped rubbish, has been cleared and spruced up to create an inviting natural hideaway for people who live in, work in and visit the area.

The project was undertaken community charity Groundwork East and staff from JLL in partnership with the Norwich Fringe Project, Friends of the Tud Valley and South Norfolk Council.

The newly cleared glade can be used by schools for outdoor lessons and by walkers who can rest in this quiet spot and enjoy the beauty of the woodland.

Volunteers have also built a new "dead hedge" to protect the glade; it has been constructed by packing cut branches between strong posts to make a dense natural fence, which will also serve as a habitat for wildlife.

