Volunteers take to ‘scruffy’ area of town for clean-up

Members of the Fakenham Area Conservation Team cleaned up the area near Morrisons on Holt Road and the Enterprise Way industrial estate. Picture: Supplied by Chris Yardley Archant

A team of volunteers took to an “uncared for” part of Fakenham on Sunday, March 17 in an effort to improve the area by making it cleaner.

Members of the Fakenham Area Conservation Team worked in the area near Morrisons on Holt Road and the Enterprise Way industrial estate to clear litter and tidy the area.

The volunteers, who undertake regular tasks every two weeks throughout the town and nearby villages, picked up 22 bags of rubbish and some larger items during the morning.

Tracey Yardley who coordinates the tasks said: “We had been asked by Fakenham residents to see if we could improve things in this area because it was getting very scruffy and uncared for.

“Morrisons very kindly gave us more bags when our stock ran out and also sent people out from time to time to do litter picks near the store.”

The volunteers will return to Enterprise Way on Sunday March 31 to finish the task and have invited people to join them. Anyone interested should contact cj.yardley@tiscali.co.uk.