Join the battle to clear beaches of marine litter on New Year’s Day

PUBLISHED: 11:31 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 27 December 2018

Maxine Culleton of Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre leading an earlier beach clean Picture: Sea Life

A New Year’s Day beach clean is hoping for as many volunteers as it can muster.

The Sea Life Centre on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile wants a tide of litter pickers to turn out for the event - the first of a new monthly effort to protect the coast.

The hour-long tidy-up is set for 12pm on Tuesday January 1, and volunteers will receive a free visit to Sea Life as a thank you.

Centre staff will be supervising the Central Beach collection team with every item of debris carefully logged before being bagged for disposal.

Maxine Culleton of Yarmouth Sea Life said: “Debris on our beaches is a problem, much of it ends up in the sea where it can become a serious hazard for marine life.

“Discarded fishing line, netting, and even the plastic rings you get around packs of beer can end up stuck around the limbs or neck of seals and cause them serious injuries,” she added.

Beach cleaners should contact the Sea Life Centre to register, meeting outside on the restaurant patio at 11.50am

Anyone under-16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

For more details call Tizzy Sturdy on 01493 330631.

