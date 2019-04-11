Norfolk’s rare white deer caught on video

A rare white deer seen on the edge of a wood near Snettisham in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A rare white deer has now been captured on video.

Buddy Taylor filmed the creature whilst out horse riding at Syderstone, near Fakenham.

He briefly glimpsed the animal through the trees in dense woodland.

Could it be the same creature - believed to be a fallow buck - photographed on the edge of a wood near Snettisham two weeks ago? Whilst common in domestic herds, white deer are unusual in the wild.

A condition called leucism occurs in red and fallow deer, which causes an animal’s hair and skin to lose its natural colour.