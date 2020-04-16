Video

Stunning sunrise over north Norfolk captured on video

Sheringham sea front sunrise 6am 16/04/20 Pictures: Sophie Melton Archant

Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham sea front sunrise 6am 16/04/20 Pictures: Sophie Melton Sheringham sea front sunrise 6am 16/04/20 Pictures: Sophie Melton

The sight of something beautiful but ‘ordinary’ in nature has the power to cheer us up and remind us what a special part of the world we are lucky enough to call home.

It might be the brilliant white blossoms of a fruit tree, the sight of a barn owl in the countryside, or, in this case, a stunning sunrise by the seaside.

These photos and video were captured by a reader out for their daily dose of exercise on Sheringham beach around 6am today (Thursday, April 16).

They show the sun slowly rising into azure skies above the waves lapping gently at the sands.

*Have you taken some interesting photos/video around north Norfolk on your daily exercise? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk