Stunning sunrise over north Norfolk captured on video
PUBLISHED: 11:56 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 16 April 2020
Archant
Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference.
The sight of something beautiful but ‘ordinary’ in nature has the power to cheer us up and remind us what a special part of the world we are lucky enough to call home.
It might be the brilliant white blossoms of a fruit tree, the sight of a barn owl in the countryside, or, in this case, a stunning sunrise by the seaside.
These photos and video were captured by a reader out for their daily dose of exercise on Sheringham beach around 6am today (Thursday, April 16).
They show the sun slowly rising into azure skies above the waves lapping gently at the sands.
