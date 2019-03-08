Will a black supermoon rise over Norfolk tonight?

The latest skygazing news is of a so-called "black supermoon", but what is it and will you be able to see it in Norfolk?

While the year's earlier celestial events such as the blood moon, the strawberry moon and the pink moon all promised something to look out for, the black moon is an event marked by its invisibility.

The term is used when there is a second new moon phase in a single month and the sky appears eerily moonless for the night - giving skygazers the perfect opportunity to look at and photograph the stars instead.

North America has its black moon tonight, but for Europe the event isn't until August 30, which will mark the second new moon in August after the phase on August 1.

The reason it has been dubbed a supermoon, despite the lack of clear and bright visibility most supermoons have, is because it will pass at the closest point to earth.