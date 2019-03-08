Search

Will a black supermoon rise over Norfolk tonight?

PUBLISHED: 14:40 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 31 July 2019

Unlike other supermoons a black supermoon is actually invisible from Earth. Photo: Getty Images

Unlike other supermoons a black supermoon is actually invisible from Earth. Photo: Getty Images

The latest skygazing news is of a so-called "black supermoon", but what is it and will you be able to see it in Norfolk?

While the year's earlier celestial events such as the blood moon, the strawberry moon and the pink moon all promised something to look out for, the black moon is an event marked by its invisibility.

The term is used when there is a second new moon phase in a single month and the sky appears eerily moonless for the night - giving skygazers the perfect opportunity to look at and photograph the stars instead.

North America has its black moon tonight, but for Europe the event isn't until August 30, which will mark the second new moon in August after the phase on August 1.

The reason it has been dubbed a supermoon, despite the lack of clear and bright visibility most supermoons have, is because it will pass at the closest point to earth.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

