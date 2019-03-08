Two Norfolk parks in the running to be named best in UK

The Avenues and Guannock Gate, The Walks, Kings Lynn. Photo: Jackie Hope (c) copyright newzulu.com

Two green spaces in Norfolk are contenders for the title of the UK's best park.

The public vote for UK's Best Park 2019 title is now open, with a total of 364 parks nominated across the country.

Both Eaton Park in Norwich and The Walks in King's Lynn made the nominations, and you can vote for them at www.fieldsintrust.org/best-park/east until voting closes on Monday, August 19.

The charity who organise the accolade, The Fields in Trust, work to protect the UK's parks and green spaces and have opened voting to coincide with 'Have a Field Day' which is an annual celebration of green spaces that takes place Saturday, July 6.

Friends of Eaton Park are organizing guided tours of the famous parks rooftops. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Friends of Eaton Park are organizing guided tours of the famous parks rooftops. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Fields in Trust chief executive Helen Griffiths said: "Our parks and green spaces are a vital part of UK community infrastructure.

"We know that they provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them, so we are delighted to see a record number of nominations for the UK's Best Park award and it is encouraging to see so many people organising picnics with neighbours to celebrate how much they love their local park."

The winner will be announced in mid-September.