Search

Advanced search

Two Norfolk sites found to be breaching safe air pollution levels

PUBLISHED: 09:07 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 01 August 2020

Buses on Castle Meadow have been blamed for the high levels of nitrogen dioxide there. Right, a morning of air pollution and smog in Norwich. Photo: Simon Finlay/Archant

Buses on Castle Meadow have been blamed for the high levels of nitrogen dioxide there. Right, a morning of air pollution and smog in Norwich. Photo: Simon Finlay/Archant

Archant

Safe air pollution limits are being breached in Norwich and King’s Lynn, analysis by a major environmental group has found.

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCastle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Friends of the Earth (FoE), which analysed council reports on nitrogen dioxide in the air at monitoring sites across England, has found levels of air pollution are being breached at Castle Meadow in Norwich and Railway Road in King’s Lynn.

Both sites exceeded the annual average air quality target of 40 micrograms per cubic metre of air for nitrogen dioxide in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.

Nitrogen dioxide is a pollutant which mostly comes from traffic fumes and, along with other pollution such as particulate matter, is linked to health issues such as lung and respiratory diseases and early deaths.

The average levels must be below 40 to meet government air quality targets, while World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines set this as a safe limit to protect public health.

The worst offending location in Norfolk – at Castle Meadow in Norwich – came in at 54, while levels in Railway Road came in at 43.2.

Nationally, 1,360 sites failed to meet the 40 micrograms target in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

FoE has warned failing to fix air pollution costs lives and showed a failure to address the climate crisis.

It wants to see polluting vehicles removed from the roads and transport cleaned up.

In response to FoE’s findings, a spokesperson for King’s Lynn and West Borough said: “The council is committed to improving air quality across the borough.

“We have a number of measures and activities in place that support this commitment, particularly through our air quality action plan and our King Lynn’s Lynn Transport Strategy.”

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at, said: “Even though the East of England generally has lower levels of nitrogen dioxide than many other parts of the country we want to cut it even further.

“Understandably the hotspot in Norfolk is in the busy centre of Norwich. As we know increased active travel and cleaner vehicles are key ways to cut air pollution and improve health, we have an ongoing programme of walking, cycling and public transport improvements in the city.”

Norwich City Council which is responsible to monitoring air pollution in the city, was approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

A local lockdown would be a last resort to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Pictured, Diane Steiner. Photo: Archant

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple waiting two years for builder to start work after they paid him £6k

Dick Wolsey's garden in Worlingham where builder Rowan Parker was paid almost �6,000 to install a rainwater tank. Photo: Arcahnt

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Five places in Norfolk to avoid the crowds this summer

St Benet's Abbey in Norfolk. Photo Getty Images

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Couple waiting two years for builder to start work after they paid him £6k

Dick Wolsey's garden in Worlingham where builder Rowan Parker was paid almost �6,000 to install a rainwater tank. Photo: Arcahnt

Two new restaurants open at Chapelfield shopping centre

Chi and Granary, which have both opened under the same owners at Chapelfield in Norwich. Picture: intu Chapelfield

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson