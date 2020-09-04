Search

City park trees posing an “unacceptable risk” to public to get chopped down

PUBLISHED: 15:02 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 04 September 2020

Signs have been placed on trees which will be chopped down in Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Trees which have been labelled an “unacceptable risk” to people in a Norwich park are to be chopped down.

Norwich City Council has confirmed nine horse chestnut trees in Eaton Park will be cut down in the coming weeks.

The trees, which line the central avenue of the park, have “dangerously significant die-back disease and decay.”

The council said it was “critical” to remove them as they pose an “unacceptable risk” to park goers.

In November or December, lime trees will be planted in their place.

Councillor Judith Lubbock in Eaton Park in 2017. Byline: Sonya DuncanCouncillor Judith Lubbock in Eaton Park in 2017. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton, who had previously criticised the council’s approach to removing trees in the park three years ago, said this time she was satisfied with the warnings put in place.

Signs have been placed on each tree due to be cut down.

Ms Lubbock said: “When I was last concerned with the trees it was because people were shocked that they were being taken down and that there was no warning. Now there is a clear sign placed on each tree with sufficient information and I welcome this way as less people get upset.

Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing. Pic: Labour Party.Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing. Pic: Labour Party.

“Trees are like all things in that they have a life expectancy and these trees have come to the end of their life.

“The important thing is that they are being replaced. I would be very upset otherwise.”

Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “There are more than 1,000 trees in Eaton Park and they vary widely in terms of species and ages, as well as their expected life-spans.

“The city is proud of the trees we are custodians of and passionate about their welfare. With that, of course, comes a responsibility to make sure our trees are safe and don’t pose a risk of harm to people, property or park wildlife.

Nine trees are to be chopped down in Eaton Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNine trees are to be chopped down in Eaton Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“There are nine trees along the central avenue of the park that have dangerously significant die-back disease and decay. While it’s, of course, sad when a tree comes to the end of its life-span, losses like this are to be expected and it’s critical that these are removed when they pose an unacceptable risk.”

He added the new trees will benefit the local environment and allow future generations to enjoy the park.

