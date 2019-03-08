Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Travellers move onto city car park

PUBLISHED: 11:11 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 03 April 2019

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

A group of travellers has moved onto the St Crispins car park in Norwich.

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: ArchantTravellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Five caravans have parked across multiple spaces at the council owned car park between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, west of the flyover.

The group were reported to the council on Monday of this week. The car park remains open to the public but a number of spaces are being blocked.

Norwich City Council said they are aware of the group and are making efforts to move them on.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the travellers on the site and we are working with everyone we need to in order to move them on.”

Most Read

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Man released on bail after Taverham attack which left man with serious injuries

Taverham village sign. PIC: Adrian Judd.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists