Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A group of travellers has moved onto the St Crispins car park in Norwich.

Five caravans have parked across multiple spaces at the council owned car park between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, west of the flyover.

The group were reported to the council on Monday of this week. The car park remains open to the public but a number of spaces are being blocked.

Norwich City Council said they are aware of the group and are making efforts to move them on.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the travellers on the site and we are working with everyone we need to in order to move them on.”