‘He keeps trying to mate with garden umbrella base’: Still no love for Timmy the tortoise

PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 14 February 2019

Timmy Tortoise is looking for love. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The search for love is proving slow paced for a local celebrity.

Timmy the lonely tortoise is still without a hot date this Valentine’s Day.

The 49-year-old pet made national headlines last summer when 11 rounds of speed dating at the Norfolk Tortoise Society failed to spark a connection.

Owner Andrew Gibson said: “No luck with Timmy yet, still single and looking. He’s in his hibernation box until around March so I will be trying again for him when he wakes up this year.”

Timmy has been with Mr Gibson, from Diss, since he was four. In June 2018 he explained why Timmy was in need of a love interest.

Mr Gibson said: “I just feel a bit sorry for him as he spends most of the day trying to mate with a garden umbrella base.

“I am not too sure what kind of partner Timmy would like but I have been advised that his mate may need to be the same breed and that after 48 years, he may be a bit desperate.”

