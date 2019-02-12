‘He keeps trying to mate with garden umbrella base’: Still no love for Timmy the tortoise

Timmy Tortoise is looking for love. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The search for love is proving slow paced for a local celebrity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Timmy Tortoise is looking for love. Pictured with his owner Andrew Gipson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Timmy Tortoise is looking for love. Pictured with his owner Andrew Gipson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Timmy the lonely tortoise is still without a hot date this Valentine’s Day.

The 49-year-old pet made national headlines last summer when 11 rounds of speed dating at the Norfolk Tortoise Society failed to spark a connection.

Owner Andrew Gibson said: “No luck with Timmy yet, still single and looking. He’s in his hibernation box until around March so I will be trying again for him when he wakes up this year.”

Timmy Tortoise is looking for love. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Timmy Tortoise is looking for love. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Timmy has been with Mr Gibson, from Diss, since he was four. In June 2018 he explained why Timmy was in need of a love interest.

Mr Gibson said: “I just feel a bit sorry for him as he spends most of the day trying to mate with a garden umbrella base.

“I am not too sure what kind of partner Timmy would like but I have been advised that his mate may need to be the same breed and that after 48 years, he may be a bit desperate.”