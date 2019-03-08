Search

Council backtracks on pledge to remove netting within 24 hours from Bacton cliffs

PUBLISHED: 10:38 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 10 April 2019

Protesters at Bacton over the cliff netting which is stopping sand martins from nesting. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Protesters at Bacton over the cliff netting which is stopping sand martins from nesting. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A council has already back-tracked on its pledge to remove netting within 24 hours from a Norfolk beach.

North Norfolk District Council’s decision to install the netting at Bacton cliffs has caused outrage.

The council said it was put in place to deter birds during work on the Bacton/Walcott Coastal Management Sandscaping scheme, which aims to prevent coastal erosion.

But the netting stops sand martins from nesting, and hundreds pf people across the country have taken to social media to protest.

After speaking to the RSPB, the council yesterday acted to try and appease protests by promising to remove the upper levels of netting on Bacton cliffs within 24 hours.

But the RSPB in the EAST tweeted today: “@NorthNorfolkDC have pushed back removing the upper section of netting to 48hrs. Once they do remove, the fact remains that there is still over 1km of netting that will still be up.”

Meanwhile, the RSPB’s director of global conservation, Martin Harper, who is based in Bedfordshire, will be visiting the site today.

It comes after about 40 protesters, including members of the Save Bacton Sand Martins group, gathered at the beach yesterday, The group plans to keep up its campaign for the removal of all the wrong netting.

