Almost 3,000 seal pups born at Blakeney Point this winter

A few shots taken from Blakeney Point and the sunbathing seals, a funny tern and paraglider flying over Sheringham beach just before sunset

Recent figures from the Norfolk Coast National Trust (NCNT) show that 2,992 pups have been born on Blakeney point so far this winter.

Thousands of visitors from miles around make the trip to see the pups at Blakeney every winter, once at Blakeney, an army of National Trust volunteer Seal Rangers are again ready to meet and greet visitors.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Coast National Trust said: "Lots of the earlier pups have now weaned and are making their own way in the world."

Earlier this week a young seal pup was rescued from Overstrand after making its way onto a cliff edge.

The pups are fed on their mother's milk for three weeks before heading into the sea for the first time.

The seal colony is very sensitive to any kind of disturbance at this time, such as human visitors, and this can lead to abandonment or crushing of the pups which can be fatal. Always keep your distance from any seals you come across and keep dogs on a short lead.

