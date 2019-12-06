Search

Advanced search

Almost 3,000 seal pups born at Blakeney Point this winter

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 06 December 2019

A few shots taken from Blakeney Point and the sunbathing seals, a funny tern and paraglider flying over Sheringham beach just before sunset

A few shots taken from Blakeney Point and the sunbathing seals, a funny tern and paraglider flying over Sheringham beach just before sunset

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Recent figures from the Norfolk Coast National Trust (NCNT) show that 2,992 pups have been born on Blakeney point so far this winter.

Seals on Blakeney PointSeals on Blakeney Point

Thousands of visitors from miles around make the trip to see the pups at Blakeney every winter, once at Blakeney, an army of National Trust volunteer Seal Rangers are again ready to meet and greet visitors.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Coast National Trust said: "Lots of the earlier pups have now weaned and are making their own way in the world."

Earlier this week a young seal pup was rescued from Overstrand after making its way onto a cliff edge.

The pups are fed on their mother's milk for three weeks before heading into the sea for the first time.

The seal colony is very sensitive to any kind of disturbance at this time, such as human visitors, and this can lead to abandonment or crushing of the pups which can be fatal. Always keep your distance from any seals you come across and keep dogs on a short lead.

Young Seal Pups on Blakeney PointYoung Seal Pups on Blakeney Point

You may also want to watch:

<p> So many Seals at Blakeney Point at the moment, a few babies too, a lovely sight. Photographed from a trip with Beans Boats.</p>

So many Seals at Blakeney Point at the moment, a few babies too, a lovely sight. Photographed from a trip with Beans Boats.

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble’s Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Conservatives suspend member after hustings arrest and Jo Swinson tweet

The candidates for North Norfolk pictured at a hustings in Stalham where the heckling incident took place. From left, Emma Cortlett (Lab), Harry Gwynne (Brex), Duncan Baker (Con) and Karen Ward (Lib Dem). Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

Thousands of trees planted along NDR have died, council admits

Thousands of trees need to be replanted along the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man suffers serious leg injuries following crash on bridge

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists