Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Company behind Thorpe Woods development seeks to allay housing number fears

19 May, 2019 - 12:00
Thorpe woods. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Thorpe woods. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The company behind a controversial woodland development insists the scheme will not exceed 300 homes.

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYJason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Socially Conscious Capital (SCC) won an appeal in January to build the properties on Racecourse Plantation in Thorpe St Andrew.

It has led to concerns the company will now come back with a new application to build more houses to fund a proposed community woodland.

Jason Beckett, treasurer for the Friends of the Thorpe Woodlands campaign, said: "We don't believe that the developer's proposals to build 300 houses, to support the creation of a so-called community woodland, are viable and that they may try to argue that they need to build additional houses to fund their proposal."

However, a spokesperson for SCC has sought to allay the group's fears, stating: "We have no plans to build more than 300 homes.

Thorpe Woods. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYThorpe Woods. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

"The community woodland is viable and this was confirmed at the appeal inquiry and endorsed by the inspector's decision to grant planning permission.

"The permitted 300 homes are sufficient to fund the community woodland."

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson said it could take up to five years to build the homes, adding that detailed designs for the scheme need to be submitted by January 30, 2022.

However, the spokesperson said the company intends to proceed "well before" the 2022 date.

The development was fiercely opposed by local campaigners and the Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) before being refused permission by Broadland District Council in 2017.

But a planning inspector this year decided the development could go ahead, claiming it would not cause an adverse impact to the well-being of the area's biodiversity.

Racecourse Plantation forms part of the Thorpe Woodlands, off Plumstead Road East, and is made up of thousands of native and non-native trees.

While the land is designated as a County Wildlife Site, it is currently commercially managed for forestry.

SCC had sought permission to build the 300 homes on behalf of landowners, The Thorpe and Felthorpe Trust.

As part of the plans, the nearby Belmore Plantation would be managed for "public recreation", while Brown's Plantation would be managed for nature conservation.

Most Read

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Female police officer suffers fractured eye socket and broken nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich pub up for sale as landlords ‘haven’t got a life anymore’

The River Garden pub in Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man charged following assaults on police officers

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18. Picture: Ian Burt

Violence against police condemned as five officers assaulted in Norwich

Five police officers were assaulted in Norwich over the weekend - including one who suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket. Photo: Adrian Judd

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Indian restaurant to be sold at auction weeks after closure

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists