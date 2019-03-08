Fly infestation plaguing part of a Norfolk village brought under control

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller Archant

A fly infestation that was plaguing part of a Norfolk village has been brought under control.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Anonymous A child's toy car peppered with flies in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Anonymous

People living in Thorpe Marriott, near Norwich, were left unable to open their windows earlier this year due to swarms of flies entering their homes.

Residents took to social media to complain about the issue at the time and posted photos of their insect traps covered in lesser house flies.

Several weeks on and Broadland District Council says the situation is now finally improving after the infestation was traced to a local farm.

A council spokesperson said: "We're pleased to report that fly larvae numbers have dwindled significantly and the problem is continuing to improve week on week.

You may also want to watch:

"Recent feedback from residents in Thorpe Marriott has been positive and we will continue to closely monitor the farm to ensure the problem does not return in the future."

The council previously said its officers had been working with a farmer to use larvicide on the infestation.

Angie, 58, who lives in village but did not want to give her surname, confirmed that the number of flies had reduced.

She said: "We have got hardly any now and we can now have our windows and doors open, which is really nice.

"There is still the odd lesser house fly about, but that can be expected. What we were previously getting was horrendous."

An email from a council environmental health officer, sent to a resident on July 1, said there was a "significant" fly infestation at a farm, which has not been named.