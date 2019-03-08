Search

In Pictures: High tide covers the salt marsh

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 30 September 2019

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

It didn't seem like the tide was in a rush to start with, as the sun came up over the harbour.



But the road and the staithe soon disappeared as the waters rose and the boats strained their moorings.

Thornham Harbour floods on the biggest tides, on a handful of occasions each year.



Once it bursts its banks, the water coming up the harbour creek covers the salt marsh as the waders fly up with indignant calls.

Out towards Holme Dunes, a great skein of geese honked and squealed as they circled in search of dry landings.



The power of the sea was sapped by a benign autumn morning, with barely a puff of breeze.

Just as the water started oozing along Staithe Lane, the tide turned tail again.

