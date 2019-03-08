In Pictures: High tide covers the salt marsh

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

It didn't seem like the tide was in a rush to start with, as the sun came up over the harbour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

But the road and the staithe soon disappeared as the waters rose and the boats strained their moorings.

Thornham Harbour floods on the biggest tides, on a handful of occasions each year.

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

Once it bursts its banks, the water coming up the harbour creek covers the salt marsh as the waders fly up with indignant calls.

Out towards Holme Dunes, a great skein of geese honked and squealed as they circled in search of dry landings.

High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop High water covers the marsh and laps around the Coal Barn at Thornham, on one of the highest tides of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

The power of the sea was sapped by a benign autumn morning, with barely a puff of breeze.

Just as the water started oozing along Staithe Lane, the tide turned tail again.