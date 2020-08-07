Search

Advanced search

Rare dragonfly spotted at natural beauty spot in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:49 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:49 07 August 2020

The southern migrant hawker dragonfly has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country, with several males seen recently at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Thompson Common. Photo: Mark Rayment

The southern migrant hawker dragonfly has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country, with several males seen recently at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Thompson Common. Photo: Mark Rayment

Mark Rayment

A rare species of dragonfly has been making its home in Norfolk after several sightings at a natural beauty spot.

The southern migrant hawker dragonfly has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country, with several males seen recently at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Thompson Common. Photo: Mark Rayment The southern migrant hawker dragonfly has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country, with several males seen recently at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Thompson Common. Photo: Mark Rayment

The Southern Migrant Hawker Dragonfly was captured by a nature-lover at Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Thompson Common, near Watton.

Thompson Common is one of the most important sites in the county for dragonflies and damselflies, where 19 species have been recorded as breeding or possibly breeding.

Nick Acheson, Norfolk Wildlife Trust Ambassador said: “With the oldest known fossils dating from 350 million years ago, dragonflies have existed virtually unchanged for almost as long as there have been insects.

“Despite their great antiquity, dragonflies are responding rapidly to climate change.

You may also want to watch:

“In the past few years our very own Norfolk hawker has expanded its range enormously across Norfolk and elsewhere in southern England.

“At the same time the southern migrant hawker has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country.

“With several males seen recently at NWT Thompson Common, it looks likely that this stunning insect will soon join the list of dragonflies and damselflies which regularly breed in the diverse and wonderful wetlands of Norfolk.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

City unhappy at ‘derisory’ Liverpool offer for Lewis

Norwich City Jamal Lewis has been the subject of interest from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

UEA researcher finds link that large proportion of NHS staff may have had coronavirus

Professor Carl Philpott. Picture: UEA

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Help us help you’ - warning from rescue teams ahead of weekend heatwave

Emergency services, including Cromer RNLI, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

City report card: Buendia’s parting shot

Emi Buendia was red carded on his final appearance of the season for Norwich City against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Boy, 16, admits Class A drugs offences

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY