Third Cley wildlife festival held to celebrate north Norfolk’s coastline

A north Norfolk wildlife centre is hosting a winter festival aimed to inspire discovery and exploration of the area’s coastline.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s (NWT) third Cley Calling Wild Winter festival will run from Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9, with the Aspinall Centre as the hub for the weekend’s activities.

The festival will include wildlife, poetry, music and performance all inspired by the natural world, and organisers are offering free entry to the nature reserve on the Sunday to anyone with a National Lottery Ticket.

NWT chief executive, Pamela Abbott, said: “Cley Calling Wild Winter is a festival of creativity inspired by the natural world. There is even more to this celebration of all things wild in north Norfolk and of the wild creativity of people faced with nature: guided walks; a beach clean; poetry; and more.”

To book, go to www.cleycalling.com or call the NWT on 01263 740008.