Amazing hare picture proves online hit for amateur wildlife photographer

The stunning image of a hare taken by Thetford amateur wildlife photographer James Carr that has proved a hit on social media. Picture: James Carr Archant

This eye-catching close-up picture of a hare taken by a Norfolk amateur wildlife photographer who began his hobby with a camera bought for just £40 has proved a social media hit.

The image, taken just outside of Thetford and showing the hare staring straight at the camera ears aloft, has won dozens of admiring comments and thousands of likes on wildlife and photography sites.

It is the biggest success yet for keen photographer James Cutts, who lives on St Johns Way in Thetford, and who has also captured images of wildlife including owls, kingfishers, deer and fox in the countryside around the town.

He said: “I’m a single dad and my boy lives with me so I don’t have much money but do lots of walking. Two years ago I brought a camera for £40 and started to take pictures and was told they were good so I started to save for a better one. It took me a year but I got one.

“I have always loved wildlife from a boy. I got my love of it from my dad. He would take us all for walks every Sunday.”