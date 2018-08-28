Thetford Forest to become winter wonderland for Bark in the Dark

Thetford Forest will be turned into a winter wonderland in support of a charity dog walk.

Pet charity, Blue Cross, which helps sick, injured and homeless pets in its hospitals and rehoming centres, is hosting a five kilometre walk starting at High Lodge in the forest.

Walkers will follow the festive glow-in-the-dark trail and will get the opportunity to see the forest like they have never seen it before.

The sounds of carol singers, who will be hidden along the route, seasonal decorations and Santa can all be enjoyed along the walk.

Emma Jones, Blue Cross community and events regional manager, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time to start thinking about the ones we love, including our four-legged friends.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be hosting an event that will raise money for vulnerable pets as we come into the festive season.”

Bark in the Dark takes place on Saturday, December 22 from 6pm until 9.30pm. Entry costs £12 for adults, £8 for under 16s, free for children under five, and a family ticket (two adults, two children) is £35.