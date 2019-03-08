Search

Supermarket U-turns over netting to prevent swallows nesting

PUBLISHED: 14:04 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 16 March 2019

A Norwich supermarket has been criticised for installing netting to stop migrating birds from nesting. Picture: Kate Blincoe

Archant

A supermarket has taken a U-turn over nets which would stop swallows nesting at a Norfolk store.

A Norwich supermarket has been criticised for installing netting to stop migrating birds from nesting. Picture: Kate Blincoe

Tesco came under intense criticism on Friday after customers spotted netting had been put up over trolleys at the Harford Bridge store to stop swallows nesting above them,.

The company said the nets were installed to address health and safety concerns over bird droppings falling onto trolleys, and they had sought advice from experts.

But customers, including TV presenter Jake Humphrey, reacted with anger.

MORE: ‘It is just cruel’ - Anger as Tesco installs netting to stop swallows nesting

Mr Humphrey tweeted: “Seriously @Tesco?!? Netting off swallow nesting sites in trolley shelters in Norwich. Experts say returning swallows will get caught and die. Take them down!!!!!”

But on Saturday Tesco replied to customers on Twitter and said: “We’ve listened to feedback from customers and are temporarily removing the nets above the trolley bay at our Norwich Harford Bridge Superstore.

“We are in discussions with a number of parties to identify other solutions that protect the swallows nesting near the trolley bays and ensure we maintain the highest health and safety standards for our customers.”

